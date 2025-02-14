Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Rebranding As AerynOS
The nearly three year old Serpent OS Linux distribution started by Ikey Doherty of Solus fame is going to re-brand as AerynOS.
Serpent OS has been working toward a second alpha release for this original Linux distribution despite ongoing funding challenges. Coming as a surprise this Friday evening is word that Serpent OS will begin re-branding as AerynOS.
It makes sense though, as Serpent OS isn't exactly the most attractive name. The announcement explains:
"The “Serpent OS” name was a quickly chosen name that stuck. Unfortunately “serpents” are often associated with negative connotations, and we’ve had a lot of feedback over the years that the name was off-putting. Let’s be completely honest, it’s not the most inviting name for a project. Who wants to trust a serpent? Generally speaking they’re considered dangerous at best.
It’s fair to say we’ve spent a long time in prototype and alpha phases. In order to move forward, our identity needs to be more befitting of the project we’re building. A move into the real world. This isn’t a hobby project, it’s a full blown Linux distribution with serious technical underpinnings, achievements and goals. Getting the tone right from day dot is critical.
Do note, there is no change to the internal core team, so we’re aiming for full continuity and a seamless transition. Had enough of these snakes on this plane? We have too."
The announcement can be read on the current project site. As for the name AerynOS, it's to be pronounced like "Erin" OS and derived from Irish roots as the home for the project. The hope is the new name is more inviting to users and developers.
Now through mid-March they will be working to complete the transition to the new AerynOS branding as well as migrating their GitHub organization, domains, and related assets.
