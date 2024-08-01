Serpent OS Publishes First Pre-Alpha Operating System Image

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 1 August 2024 at 05:57 AM EDT. 1 Comment
For those intrigued by Ikey Doherty's work in recent times on Serpent OS as a new from-scratch Linux distribution that makes use of lots of tooling, Ikey is kicking off August by releasing the first pre-alpha image of this Linux OS.

Serpent OS Prealpha0 was released this morning as the first technical preview of this innovative Linux distribution. Serpent OS Prealpha0 can run in both VMs and bare metal hardware with UEFI support.It isn't ready for end-users yet especially on the desktop side where there is just a minimal GNOME desktop and Firefox web browser. A command-line installer is currently available for the OS.

SerpentOS Prealpha0 screenshot from Ikey


Serpent OS uses its Moss package manager as a Rust-based package management solution. Serpent OS also intends to rely on Flatpaks to augment the packages available.

Ikey ended today's Prealpha0 announcement with:
"As a distro, it's kinda crap right now. The tooling has been our focus for years and now we can actually build something with it. With only a handful of packages, flatpak is your best friend. Or you could swing a PR into our recipes repo!"
