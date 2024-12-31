Serpent OS To Explore Offline Rollbacks & Tools As A Service

Following the recent Serpent OS alpha builds for this original Linux distribution led by well known developer Ikey Doherty, the project has now outlined both some of their short term and longer term plans for this from-scratch Linux platform.

In a New Year's Eve post the plan for new ISOs on a regular basis is outlined. Plus build / pull request handling improvements to better handle the flow and lowering the maintenance burden for the platform.

Some of the anticipated short term deliverables for Serpent OS include offline rollback capabilities, versioned repositories to better handle potentially breaking changes to the platform, improved documentation, Tools as a Service, and Lichen improvements. Plus they also have some longer-term visions shared:
"Our long term vision is to deliver a system that is easy to use, reliable, and secure. We’re building Serpent OS to be a system that updates forever, confidently. We’re also shaking things up by being first-adopter of new technologies as default solutions, with a view to enhancing the robustness, origin-diversity and security of the system through Rust based replacements and alternatives to key components. You can already see this with our adoption of sudo-rs, coreutils (uutils), ntpd-rs, and not to forget rustls by default for our curl build.

Outside of that, moss, boulder and the supporting crates are also written in Rust, giving us a strong foundation for the future.

Serpent OS is a project that is built to last, and challenge the status quo. Deliver a Linux distribution for use on multiple verticals, with the feeling of a conventional Linux distribution, but with key management facilities and architecture designed to make a rolling release distribution that can be trusted for long term use, extensive updates, and the ability to entirely re-engineer the entire OS, delivering in a safe atomic update without breaking client installations."

Those wishing to learn more about these Serpent OS plans can do so via the SerpentOS.com blog.
