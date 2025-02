Serpent OS Development Slowing Down Amid Lack Of Funding

The Serpent OS project announced on X yesterday that there will be a "delay in development" due to lack of funding:

Ikey then further elaborated on LinkedIn over the lack of funding for the project with "zero funds" and now looking for work elsewhere unless receiving new funding/sponsorship for Serpent OS:

An unfortunate and all too frequent occurrence in the open-source world. Hopefully some solution will come about so that work can resume at full-speed on these low-level Linux distributions enhancements.