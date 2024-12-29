Updated Serpent OS Alpha Brings Few Fixes To This Original Linux Distribution

Last week Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Linux distribution debuted in alpha form while kicking off the new week is updated install media to provide a few fixes for this original from-scratch Linux distribution.

The Serpent OS alpha media has been refreshed to incorporate a few fixes/improvements. With the updated Serpent OS alpha there is now GNOME fractional scaling support enabled by default, a pre-built icon theme cache to speed-up trigger execution, improvements to Serpent's Moss tool, and fixing AMDGPU initialization for older AMD Radeon graphics processors.

Serpent OS alpha


Looking toward 2025, Serpent OS developers note they'll be focusing more on their packaging efforts:
"In the new year we’ll be focusing heavily on our tooling to facilitate a scale up of our packaging efforts. We’re quite proud of our tooling, but we’re not oblivious to the warts and issues. The next couple of weeks will be spent improving our documentation (or making it exist!) and making sure that we have the ideal workflow in place to permit large stack updates along with the ABI consistency verification we need. This will also pool work for ent, moss, boulder, by streamlining packaging, and making it trivial to update an entire stack of packages in one go. Eventually this will be an automatic thing, with successful PRs being verified and then merged into the volatile repository."

Downloads and more details on the updated Serpent OS alpha via SerpentOS.com.
