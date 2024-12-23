Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Linux Distribution Goes Into Alpha

It's been a few months since hearing anything new out of Serpent OS, the original Linux distribution led by Ikey Doherty, who started Solus Linux and also was involved with Intel's Clear Linux. As a Christmas surprise, Serpent OS has now reached the alpha stage of development.

Serpent OS was announced today in alpha form as "a significant step forward in the project’s journey. While the usual disclaimers apply, as a certain level of project fluidity is to be expected, we invite you to explore the latest alpha release and experience the cutting-edge features and improvements we’ve introduced."

Serpent OS Alpha


This community-driven Linux distribution is a stateless OS with atomic updates, features original "cutting-edge tooling" for assembling the Linux distribution, and is very modern focused.

With Serpent OS now in alpha form there is improved hardware support, including for NVIDIA GPUs using the company's open-source kernel modules. Serpent OS can now also run Steam on Linux with having the needed 32-bit software dependencies. Plus there are more Rust packages, GNOME 47.2 and COSMIC 1.0 Alpha 4 desktop options, and a range of other new and updated software packages.

As for what's next out of this Linux distribution now hitting the alpha stage, today's announcement notes:
"With us now entering the alpha phase, we’re looking to grow our contributor base and community. Our immediate focus is improving/creating documentation to enable more people to use Serpent OS as a daily driver in the near future. We’re also going to keep iterating on our tooling, ensuring a reliable and efficient system for all users.

We’ll begin deeper integration of the tooling, such as moss with packagekitd for GNOME Software and COSMIC Store use."

More details on the Serpent OS Linux distribution in alpha form and downloads via SerpentOS.com.
