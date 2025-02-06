Serpent OS Working Toward Second Alpha, More Immutable OS Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 7 February 2025 at 06:42 AM EST.
Despite Serpent OS development said to be slowing down to a lack of funding, they are hoping for the best and aiming to push forward with this original, from-scratch Linux distribution.

In a new blog post today on the Serpent OS project site, lead developer Ikey Doherty reiterated the current challenges due to lack of project funding. He's hoping for donations/sponsorships and volunteers to be able to continue pushing this Linux distribution forward that is working on many of its own Rust tools and other Linux distro innovations.

Among the roadmap items hoping to be pursued are versioned repositories, more immutable OS features, and enhancing package management workflows. To succeed the first alpha version of Serpent OS released last year, work is underway toward delivering a second alpha release.

Serpent OS has been making more progress on disks-rs as its Rust-based disk management library, more atomic / immutable OS features, and other enhancements. Enhancements are ongoing to the Serpent OS installer:

Serpent OS January installer progress


More details via the Serpent OS blog.
