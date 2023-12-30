ScummVM 2.8 Gets More Games Running

ScummVM 2.8 is out this New Year's weekend to end out 2023 by getting more games running on this open-source software that started out re-implementing LucasArts adventure games and other game titles.

The ScummVM 2.8 release supports a number of additional game titles. In total they introduced 50 new games and five new engines. The highlights for ScummVM 2.8 game additions include:
- Adibou 1
- The Dark Eye
- Dark Side
- Escape From Hell
- Gadget: Invention Travel and Adventure
- Gobliiins 5
- The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
- Kingdom: The Far Reaches
- Might and Magic Book One
- Muppet Treasure Island
- Nancy Drew: The Final Scene
- Nancy Drew: Message in a Haunted Mansion
- Nancy Drew: Secrets Can Kill
- Nancy Drew: Stay Tuned for Danger
- Nancy Drew: Treasure in the Royal Tower
- Primordia
- Reah: Face the Unknown
- Schizm: Mysterious Journey
- Shardlight
- Strangeland
- Syberia and Syberia II (macOS versions only)
- Technobabylon
- The Vampire Diaries
- Whispers of a Machine
- Wrath of the Gods and four other Director titles.
- 14 AGS titles by Stranga and Cloak and Dagger

ScummVM 2.8 also features its RetroArch port being properly rewritten, the Atari port has been redone from scratch, some performance optimizations by allowing use of x86 SSE and AVX2 SIMD instructions as well as Arm NEON, networking improvements, and various engine enhancements.

ScummVM logo


Downloads and more details on the ScummVM 2.8 release via ScummVM.org.
