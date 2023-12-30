Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
ScummVM 2.8 Gets More Games Running
The ScummVM 2.8 release supports a number of additional game titles. In total they introduced 50 new games and five new engines. The highlights for ScummVM 2.8 game additions include:
- Adibou 1
- The Dark Eye
- Dark Side
- Escape From Hell
- Gadget: Invention Travel and Adventure
- Gobliiins 5
- The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
- Kingdom: The Far Reaches
- Might and Magic Book One
- Muppet Treasure Island
- Nancy Drew: The Final Scene
- Nancy Drew: Message in a Haunted Mansion
- Nancy Drew: Secrets Can Kill
- Nancy Drew: Stay Tuned for Danger
- Nancy Drew: Treasure in the Royal Tower
- Primordia
- Reah: Face the Unknown
- Schizm: Mysterious Journey
- Shardlight
- Strangeland
- Syberia and Syberia II (macOS versions only)
- Technobabylon
- The Vampire Diaries
- Whispers of a Machine
- Wrath of the Gods and four other Director titles.
- 14 AGS titles by Stranga and Cloak and Dagger
ScummVM 2.8 also features its RetroArch port being properly rewritten, the Atari port has been redone from scratch, some performance optimizations by allowing use of x86 SSE and AVX2 SIMD instructions as well as Arm NEON, networking improvements, and various engine enhancements.
Downloads and more details on the ScummVM 2.8 release via ScummVM.org.