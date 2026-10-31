Sculpt OS 26.10 Released - Now Powered By Genode's Custom Microkernel
Sculpt OS as the general purpose operating system project born out of the Genode initiative is now using the project's own microkernel rather than a third-party microkernel.
Sculpt OS 26.10 debuted on Friday and notable is now using the custom Genode microkernel:
"Sculpt 26.10 is the first version based on Genode's custom microkernel instead of relying on a 3rd-party kernel. This kernel - designed from the ground up for the needs of Genode and Sculpt OS in particular - is not only more "micro" than any other of the microkernels supported by Genode, it also solves long-standing deficiencies concerning CPU scheduling and kernel-memory management. Sculpt OS finally stands on Genode's own footing!"
Sculpt OS 26.10 also now includes VirtualBox 7 components for running in VMs rather than VirtualBox 6. Additionally this OS update brings better web camera handling, new support for UK keyboards, and other improvements.
Downloads and more details on Sculpt OS 26.10 via Genode.org.
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