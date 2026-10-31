Sculpt OS 26.10 Released - Now Powered By Genode's Custom Microkernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 31 October 2026 at 05:37 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Sculpt OS as the general purpose operating system project born out of the Genode initiative is now using the project's own microkernel rather than a third-party microkernel.

Sculpt OS 26.10 debuted on Friday and notable is now using the custom Genode microkernel:
"Sculpt 26.10 is the first version based on Genode's custom microkernel instead of relying on a 3rd-party kernel. This kernel - designed from the ground up for the needs of Genode and Sculpt OS in particular - is not only more "micro" than any other of the microkernels supported by Genode, it also solves long-standing deficiencies concerning CPU scheduling and kernel-memory management. Sculpt OS finally stands on Genode's own footing!"

Sculpt OS 26.10 also now includes VirtualBox 7 components for running in VMs rather than VirtualBox 6. Additionally this OS update brings better web camera handling, new support for UK keyboards, and other improvements.

Sculpt OS 26.10


Downloads and more details on Sculpt OS 26.10 via Genode.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Another Week, Another Vibe Coded OS; Closed-Source In The Name Of Security
Pavee OS: Ikey Doherty's New Daily-Driver Desktop Distro Being Built Atop Barney
Moxnox: NT-Like, POSIX-Compatible Hobby OS Running Atop Btrfs
Redox OS Landed Nice Performance Improvements In September
Omarchy 4.5 Expanding To AArch64 World With Snapdragon X & NVIDIA N1X Laptops
Omarchy Gets The Web Browser Launching Faster By Avoiding XDG Overhead
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
FAT32 File-System Seeing As Much As 265x Improvement With Linux 7.4
New Wayland Protocol Proposed For VNC/Remote Software
Fedora 45 Hits A Second NO-GO: Not Releasing Until November
Linux 7.4 Block Updates Range From Floppy Disk Driver Fixes To Apple M4 NVMe Support
System76 Introducing AMD-Powered Linux Small PC
Linux 7.4 Workqueue Changes Bring A "10 To 100 Times Faster" Optimization
Borealis: Asahi Linux's Apple Silicon Mesa Vulkan Driver Forked For Vibe Coding