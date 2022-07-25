Samsung Post Linux Patches For Trinity NPU Accelerator Driver
The Samsung "trinity" driver in its current form is targeting the Trinity Vision 2 "TRIV2" hardware. Trinity Vision 2 supports accelerating image inference for CNNs using a deep learning accelerator while the general neural network layers are executed by a DSP. Trinity is made up of the deep learning accelerator, DSP, and a control processor. From the Linux kernel perspective, it's mainly about managing the control processor (CP) to then deal with the other hardware blocks. Trinity makes use of Arm's Advanced Micro-controller Bus Architecture (AMBA) standard.
The Linux kernel could soon support the neural network accelerator hardware found within Samsung's newest TVs for on-device AI.
With 2022 Samsung TVs, the Trinity TRIV2 can be used by AI-based applications for image recognition, picture quality improvements, and similar tasks. Linux user-space can access the TRIV2 with the kernel driver via GStreamer and its NNStreamer neural network plug-ins.
Those interested in Samsung's work on this Trinity NPU Linux kernel driver can check out the kernel mailing list for the initial details on this proposed new ~8.6k line driver.