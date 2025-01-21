SUSE's New "Agama 11" Installer Preps For SLES 16 Beta / openSUSE Leap 16
The SUSE/openSUSE Agama Installer is a modern web UI driven installer for the SUSE/openSUSE Linux distributions. It's modern, sports a cleaner UI and underlying architecture, and supports more features. The Agama 11 installer update was released this week in preparing for the upcoming SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 16 beta with this new installer as well as new openSUSE Leap 16 builds.
Agama 11 brings the latest new features and fixes to this OS installer ahead of the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 16 betas and new development builds of openSUSE Leap 16. Agama adds support for openSUSE Slowroll installations, various web interface refinements, product registration support for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, license agreement handling, remote usage of the command-line interface, scripting for unattended installations, and a variety of other changes.
Here are some screenshots showing off the current looks of the Agama 11 installer:
More details on the Agama 11 installer release via this blog post from the Agama project developers.
