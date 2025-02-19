Sovereign Tech Agency Investing €515k Into The Eclipse Foundation

Germany's Sovereign Tech Agency (née Sovereign Tech Fund) announced they have begun investing into the Eclipse Foundation and the work they are doing on open-source integrated development environment (IDE) software.Over the course of the year the Sovereign Tech Agency is planning to provide €515,200.00 worth of funding to the Eclipse Foundation. The Eclipse Foundation will use the funding to better the Eclipse IDE and related projects.Work items being focused on for the Eclipse Foundation include generation for Software Bill of materialis (SBOM) and vulnerability management improvement.

More details for those interested in this Eclipse Foundation funding via Sovereign.Tech