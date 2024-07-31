SDL3 Library Adds A Built-In Snake Game

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 31 July 2024
For those enjoying the classic game Snake (Blockade) or rather wanting to learn about the SDL3 API to develop your own software using this cross-platform software/hardware abstraction library, a game of Snake has been added to the SDL3 repository to serve as a more full-featured example.

The SDL repository has contained a number of basic code examples for developers wishing to learn the Simple DirectMedia Layer while now for a more full-featured example, a Snake game has been added as a small yet complete game. This is great for a more complete look at SDL use or even just for testing to verify SDL functionality is working on your system.

Snake game


The Snake game was merged to the SDL3 codebase yesterday via this pull for those interested. Thanks to this software development library, the Snake game is cross-platform and written in less than 400 lines of C code.
