SDL3 Adds Cross-Platform System Tray Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 24 December 2024 at 01:56 PM EST. 12 Comments
LINUX GAMING
A new feature landing in the SDL3 software/hardware abstraction library today that is commonly used by cross-platform games is a native system tray implementation that works across operating systems.

This newest addition to the Simple DirectMedia Layer won't be too useful for games themselves with not many relying on system tray support, but it may become useful for some cross-platform game managers and other applications leveraging the SDL library for easing their cross-platform integration.

This system tray support for SDL works across Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Unix/Linux systems. The Linux integration is using AppIndicator. Sam Lantinga merged the code this Christmas Eve that was started by developer "Semphriss".

Here's a screenshot example of SDL's cross-platform system tray integration:

SDL system tray


More details within this merge request of the now-merged addition to this popular cross-platform library.
12 Comments
Related News
DXVK 2.5.2 Brings Fixes & Optimizations For Direct3D 9 / 10 / 11 Atop Vulkan
NTSYNC Linux Patches Revived To Help Boost Steam Play Gaming Performance
Box64 v0.3.2 Emulator Adds Box32 Option, Introduces Native Flags & More
Fedora 42 Eyes Replacing SDL2 With sdl2-compat To Leverage SDL3
SDL Introducing Async I/O APIs - Backed By IO_uring On Linux
Lutris 0.5.18 Linux Game Manager Brings Many Improvements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.13 Is A Great Holiday Gift For AMD Systems With Many New Features
System76 Releases Updated AMD Ryzen Linux Laptop
Curl Drops Support For Hyper Rust HTTP Backend Citing Little Demand
Fish Shell 4.0 Beta Released With C++ Code Ported To Rust
Linux Kernel Patches To Use AMD INVLPGB Instruction Show Huge Speed-Up
NVIDIA Launches $249 "Gen AI Supercomputer" With Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit
Raspberry Pi HEVC Decoder Driver Posted For Linux Kernel Review
AMD Launches A YouTube Channel For Developers