SDL3 Adds Cross-Platform System Tray Support
A new feature landing in the SDL3 software/hardware abstraction library today that is commonly used by cross-platform games is a native system tray implementation that works across operating systems.
This newest addition to the Simple DirectMedia Layer won't be too useful for games themselves with not many relying on system tray support, but it may become useful for some cross-platform game managers and other applications leveraging the SDL library for easing their cross-platform integration.
This system tray support for SDL works across Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Unix/Linux systems. The Linux integration is using AppIndicator. Sam Lantinga merged the code this Christmas Eve that was started by developer "Semphriss".
Here's a screenshot example of SDL's cross-platform system tray integration:
More details within this merge request of the now-merged addition to this popular cross-platform library.
