Ryzen AI NPU6 Support Added To AMDXDNA Driver For Linux 6.14 Debut

AMD
The latest round of drm-misc-next material was sent out yesterday to DRM-Next in advance of the upcoming Linux 6.14 merge window.

Among the Direct Rendering Manager drm-misc-next changes this week are adding DisplayPort audio to the ZynqMP driver, r8a779h0 support in the rcar-du driver, and continued work on the new AMDXDNA accelerator driver.

After being open-source but out of tree the past year, the AMDXDNA accel driver for supporting the Ryzen AI NPUs is finally going upstream. The AMDXDNA driver is debuting in Linux 6.14 for being part of the mainline kernel.

Ryzen AI logo


Following those initial enablement patches, further patches have come to add new hardware support and other code cleaning. Those newer patches are part of this week's drm-misc-next pull for adding the AMD NPU6 generation IP support. In turn all of this code is now set for christening in Linux 6.14.

In addition to the Ryzen AI NPU6 support there is now a query for obtaining the NPU firmware version, reporting the device status for AIE2 devices, enhanced power management settings, and other updates. All those details for those interested via this week's drm-misc-next pull.

The Linux 6.14 merge window will formally open in late January while the stable kernel should be out by late March and in turn be found in the likes of Ubuntu 25.04, Fedora 42, and other spring distribution releases.
