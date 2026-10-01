AMD Ryzen AI Developer Platform OS Updated With ROCm 10.0, Linux 7.2

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 2 October 2026 at 10:25 AM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD
With the AMD Ryzen AI Halo mini PC that launched this summer that focused on local AI, one of the biggest surprises for me when reviewing the unit was finding that the Linux preload wasn't just a stock Ubuntu/Debian OS but rather a customized AMD Linux distribution known as AMD Ryzen AI Developer Platform. Yesterday the newest version of AMD Ryzen AI Developer Platform was released with some nice software updates.

It appears AMD is focused on a monthly release regiment for advancing their Ryzen AI Developer Platform operating system, which is a nice customized OS built atop a Debian base. The new September 2026 release of the AMD Ryzen AI Developer Platform they moved from the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel to Linux 7.2, which makes sense given the AMDGPU and AMDKFD upstream driver improvements as well as there being a number of nice performance optimizations in the newer versions of the Linux kernel.

AMD Ryzen AI Developer Platform


The new distro is also running atop ROCm 10.0 as the successor to the prior ROCm 7.14 usage.

AMD Ryzen AI Halo


There is also a new AMD Developer Center software bundle in this version, a new 4.00 BIOS is shipped for the AMD Ryzen AI Halo, and other updates. With the updated AMD Developer Center is now a security section for showing any important security updates from AMD or Debian.

Downloads and more details on the new AMD Ryzen AI Developer Platform Linux distro update via images.ryai.dev.
1 Comment
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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