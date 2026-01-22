AMD Announces Ryzen 7 9850X3D Pricing Of $499 USD

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 22 January 2026 at 10:19 AM EST. 17 Comments
AMD
Back at CES AMD announced the Ryen 7 9850X3D as a faster sibling to the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. Today they have announced the suggested price for this 3D V-Cache desktop processor and confirmation of its availability starting on 29 January.

AMD announced today that the Ryzen 7 9850X3D will come with an SEP price of $499 USD ahead of its 29 January launch. As of writing the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is priced around $469 USD and the Ryzen 9 9900X3D at around $569, so this is a nice mid-point between the two or for those that typically budget around $500 USD for a processor.

Ryzen 7 9850X3D slide


The Ryzen 7 9850X3D brings a 400MHz improvement to its boost clock and is focused on being the "world's fastest" gaming processor with the additional uplift over the 9800X3D and already these Zen 5 3D V-Cache CPUs typically outpacing Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K Arrow Lake.

We'll see soon enough how this 8-core / 16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D performs under Linux with its 104MB of total cache and 120 Watt TDP.
17 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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