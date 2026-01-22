AMD Announces Ryzen 7 9850X3D Pricing Of $499 USD
Back at CES AMD announced the Ryen 7 9850X3D as a faster sibling to the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. Today they have announced the suggested price for this 3D V-Cache desktop processor and confirmation of its availability starting on 29 January.
AMD announced today that the Ryzen 7 9850X3D will come with an SEP price of $499 USD ahead of its 29 January launch. As of writing the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is priced around $469 USD and the Ryzen 9 9900X3D at around $569, so this is a nice mid-point between the two or for those that typically budget around $500 USD for a processor.
The Ryzen 7 9850X3D brings a 400MHz improvement to its boost clock and is focused on being the "world's fastest" gaming processor with the additional uplift over the 9800X3D and already these Zen 5 3D V-Cache CPUs typically outpacing Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K Arrow Lake.
We'll see soon enough how this 8-core / 16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D performs under Linux with its 104MB of total cache and 120 Watt TDP.
17 Comments