Rustls 0.23.17 Brings More Performance Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 16 November 2024 at 08:37 AM EST. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING
Rustls 0.23.17 is out today as the newest version of this modern TLS library written in the Rust programming language and a great alternative to the likes of OpenSSL.

Exciting with Rustls 0.23.17 is delivering new performance improvements. Rustls now defaults servers to send two rather than four TLS1.3 tickets to clients. The number is adjustable if needed but sending fewer tickets by default will help with performance. The default ticket rotator has also been improved to help with multi-threaded performance.

Rustls logo


Rustls 0.23.17 also has various fixes, the Rustls benchmarks are now supporting multi-threading, and a variety of other improvements. With the performance improvements and now allowing threading for benchmarks, I'll be looking at Rustls 0.23.17 for future CPU benchmarks on Phoronix (Update: The new multi-threaded support is working out well and Rustls benchmarks coming).

Downloads and more details on the Rustls 0.23.17 release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
OpenMP 6.0 Released With An Emphasis On Easier Parallel Programming
PHPStan 2.0 Released For Leading PHP Static Analyzer
Linux Optimization Patches Significantly Speed-Up Debuggers Using /proc/kcore
OpenCL Headers & SDK Updated For OpenCL 3.0.17
Wasmer 5.0 WebAssembly Runtime Released With V8, WAMR & WASMI Backends
Google's Flutter UI Toolkit Forked As Flock
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Spots A 3888.9% Performance Improvement In The Linux Kernel From One Line Of Code
Fedora KDE Desktop Spin Promoted To Same Tier As GNOME-Based Fedora Workstation
NVIDIA Outlines Current Wayland Limitations & Upcoming Driver Features
Microsoft Announces Open-Source Hyperlight For Embedded VMM Within Linux/Windows Apps
Hyprland 0.45 Compositor Smooths Round Edges, Window Snapping For Floating Windows
Intel Linux Patch Would Report Outdated CPU Microcode As A Security Vulnerability
RISC-V Motherboard For Framework 13 Pricing Starts At $368 In Early Access, $928 For Laptop
DXVK 2.5 Brings Memory Management Rewrite & Other Improvements