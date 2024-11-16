Rustls 0.23.17 Brings More Performance Improvements

Rustls 0.23.17 is out today as the newest version of this modern TLS library written in the Rust programming language and a great alternative to the likes of OpenSSL.Exciting with Rustls 0.23.17 is delivering new performance improvements. Rustls now defaults servers to send two rather than four TLS1.3 tickets to clients. The number is adjustable if needed but sending fewer tickets by default will help with performance. The default ticket rotator has also been improved to help with multi-threaded performance.

Rustls 0.23.17 also has various fixes, the Rustls benchmarks are now supporting multi-threading, and a variety of other improvements. With the performance improvements and now allowing threading for benchmarks, I'll be looking at Rustls 0.23.17 for future CPU benchmarks on Phoronix (Update: The new multi-threaded support is working out well and Rustls benchmarks coming).Downloads and more details on the Rustls 0.23.17 release via GitHub