Mesa's Rusticl Adds cl_khr_gl_sharing For Advancing OpenGL/OpenCL Interoperability

Mesa's Rust-based OpenCL implementation "Rusticl" has added initial support for the cl_khr_gl_sharing extension for working on OpenGL and OpenCL interoperability.The cl_khr_gl_sharing extension is for allowing applications to use OpenGL buffer, texture and render buffer objects as OpenCL memory objects. Thanks to developer Antonio Gomes, Rusticl now supports this OpenGL sharing extension and also the necessary integration bits with the Mesa state tracker and connecting it into the Intel Iris and RadeonSI Gallium3D drivers for compatibility.This newly-merged code for Mesa 24.0 with Rusticl allows being able to create an OpenCL context from an OpenGL context and being able to create OpenCL memory objects out of the OpenGL objects as well as acquiring/releasing OpenGL objects with explicit synchronization.

See this merge request for the latest feature addition to Rusticl for improving OpenGL/OpenCL interoperability by applications/games.