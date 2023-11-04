Mesa's Rusticl Adds cl_khr_gl_sharing For Advancing OpenGL/OpenCL Interoperability

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 4 November 2023 at 08:52 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA
Mesa's Rust-based OpenCL implementation "Rusticl" has added initial support for the cl_khr_gl_sharing extension for working on OpenGL and OpenCL interoperability.

The cl_khr_gl_sharing extension is for allowing applications to use OpenGL buffer, texture and render buffer objects as OpenCL memory objects. Thanks to developer Antonio Gomes, Rusticl now supports this OpenGL sharing extension and also the necessary integration bits with the Mesa state tracker and connecting it into the Intel Iris and RadeonSI Gallium3D drivers for compatibility.

This newly-merged code for Mesa 24.0 with Rusticl allows being able to create an OpenCL context from an OpenGL context and being able to create OpenCL memory objects out of the OpenGL objects as well as acquiring/releasing OpenGL objects with explicit synchronization.

Rusticl gl sharing MR


See this merge request for the latest feature addition to Rusticl for improving OpenGL/OpenCL interoperability by applications/games.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 23.3-rc2 Released With Fixes For Zink, Rusticl, RADV & Other Drivers
Mesa Turns To Hawkmoth For Improving Documentation
RadeonSI Completes ACO Compiler Support With Mesa 24.0
Mesa 23.3-rc1 Available For Testing With NVIDIA Vulkan Driver, Raspberry Pi 5 Support
Mesa 24.0 Enters Feature Development For Open-Source OpenGL & Vulkan Drivers
Etnaviv NPU Support Coming Together, Mesa Upstreaming Next
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Six Great Features With The Upcoming Linux 6.6 Kernel
Bcachefs Merged Into The Linux 6.7 Kernel
KDE Desktop Cube Effect Returns & Plasma Wayland Per-Screen Color Management
Linux 6.7 Reworks PE Header Generation To Reduce Attack Area
Bcachefs Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.7
AMD-Powered Framework Laptop Now Working On Linux With Latest BIOS
Some Of The Features You Can Expect With Linux 6.7
Btrfs Picks Up New Features For Linux 6.7