Rust Bindings For Kernel Workqueues Coming To Linux 6.7
The initial Rust code for the workqueue interface is the latest bit of code being readied ahead of the Linux 6.7 cycle. This is part of the broader Rust for Linux effort still working to make it viable to write Rust-based drivers for the kernel.
Queued last week via wq.git's for-next branch is the initial Rust bindings for a low-level workqueue interface as well as a few Rust examples for demonstrating how the kernel workqueue can be used from Rust.
With this Rust code making it to the "for-next" branch, it will be submitted when the Linux 6.7 merge window opens up during early November.