Rust Bindings For Kernel Workqueues Coming To Linux 6.7

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 October 2023 at 09:09 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Rust bindings are coming to the Linux kernel's workqueue (WQ) infrastructure that is used for deferring work to a kernel thread for asynchronous process execution.

The initial Rust code for the workqueue interface is the latest bit of code being readied ahead of the Linux 6.7 cycle. This is part of the broader Rust for Linux effort still working to make it viable to write Rust-based drivers for the kernel.

Queued last week via wq.git's for-next branch is the initial Rust bindings for a low-level workqueue interface as well as a few Rust examples for demonstrating how the kernel workqueue can be used from Rust.

With this Rust code making it to the "for-next" branch, it will be submitted when the Linux 6.7 merge window opens up during early November.
