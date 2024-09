New Patches Bring Rust Linux Kernel Support To MIPS

When it comes to the Rust programming language support within the Linux kernel one of the limitations is that the CPU architecture support isn't as widespread. Currently Rust for Linux supports x86_64, AArch64 (ARM64) little-endian, LoongArch, and RISC-V. While those cover the main targets, POWER is notably missing and many other niche CPU architectures supported by the Linux kernel especially for aging platforms. Patches posted today to the Linux kernel mailing list would extend the Rust support to MIPS.Part of the difficulty in the Rust for Linux kernel support is being dependent upon the architectures supported by the upstream LLVM-based Rust compiler but then still needing Linux kernel code changes as well in enabling and validating the new CPU ports. The patches posted today aim to get the Rust kernel code working on MIPS hardware.

"This series added MIPS arch support to rust for linux, hopefully MIPS is not too late to the party :-)



Sample rust module tested on R4000(el), mips32, mips32r2el, mips64, mips64r2el, mips64r6el."

Jiaxun Yang posted the patches for Rust MIPS kernel support and commented:Those interested can find the MIPS enabling patches for Rust in the Linux kernel via this Linux kernel mailing list thread . So far from initial feedback it's looking like some upstream Rust changes may be needed for some new MIPS target triples before the code is ultimately accepted into the upstream Linux kernel.