Rust Coreutils 0.0.29 Brings Improved Compatibility, New Performance Optimizations

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 19 January 2025 at 06:15 AM EST. 9 Comments
PROGRAMMING
Following the release a few days ago of GNU Coreutils 9.6, the Rust Coreutils "uutils" project as a re-implementation of these core utilities within the Rust programming language is out with a fresh update.

The Rust Coreutils 0.0.29 release has increased its compatibility against GNU Coreutils with another 30 tests now passing... That brings it to 506 tests passing and 67 failing in comparison to the GNU Coreutils test suite. Rust Coreutils is getting there with closing in on full GNU test suite compatibility:

GNU test suite compatibility


Among the commands now at "100% compatibility" with the GNU tests include chmod, chroot, comm, seq, split, uniq, df, and dircolors.

The Rust Coreutils 0.0.29 release also brings new performance optimizations for the du, echo, and seq utilities for delivering a nice "performance boost".

More details on the many changes in the Rust Coreutils uutils 0.0.29 release via GitHub.
