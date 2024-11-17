Rust Coreutils 0.0.28 Delivers Better Performance & Increased Compatibility

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 17 November 2024 at 05:25 AM EST. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING
Rust Coreutils 0.0.28 "uutils" has been released for this implementation of the GNU Coreutils utilities within the Rust programming language for better memory safety and greater robustness. With the Rust Coreutils 0.0.28 there is increased GNU compatibility as well as better performance.

GNU Coreutils 0.0.28 is passing an additional 21 tests from the GNU test suite compared to the prior release. There are also 19 fewer tests failing, down to 94 tests still left failing.

In addition to the compatibility and stability improvements, the GNU Coreutils update also delivers better performance for utilities like mkdir, cksum, basenc, and tr.

Rust Coreutils logo


The cksum utility also now accepts non-UTF-8 filenames, cp fixes possible out-of-memory issues with large files, support for multi-byte separators with join, improved documentation, and many other changes.

Downloads and more details on the Rust Coreutils 0.0.28 release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Rustls 0.23.17 Brings More Performance Improvements
OpenMP 6.0 Released With An Emphasis On Easier Parallel Programming
PHPStan 2.0 Released For Leading PHP Static Analyzer
Linux Optimization Patches Significantly Speed-Up Debuggers Using /proc/kcore
OpenCL Headers & SDK Updated For OpenCL 3.0.17
Wasmer 5.0 WebAssembly Runtime Released With V8, WAMR & WASMI Backends
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Outlines Current Wayland Limitations & Upcoming Driver Features
Microsoft Announces Open-Source Hyperlight For Embedded VMM Within Linux/Windows Apps
Upstream Linux Developers Take Aim At TUXEDO's Out-Of-Tree GPLv3 Drivers
Hyprland 0.45 Compositor Smooths Round Edges, Window Snapping For Floating Windows
RISC-V Motherboard For Framework 13 Pricing Starts At $368 In Early Access, $928 For Laptop
DXVK 2.5 Brings Memory Management Rewrite & Other Improvements
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Pulls In THP Shrinker & AMD Cache Optimizer
Debcow Optimizing Debian Packages For Copy-On-Write File-Systems