Rust Coreutils 0.0.28 Delivers Better Performance & Increased Compatibility

Rust Coreutils 0.0.28 "uutils" has been released for this implementation of the GNU Coreutils utilities within the Rust programming language for better memory safety and greater robustness. With the Rust Coreutils 0.0.28 there is increased GNU compatibility as well as better performance.GNU Coreutils 0.0.28 is passing an additional 21 tests from the GNU test suite compared to the prior release. There are also 19 fewer tests failing, down to 94 tests still left failing.In addition to the compatibility and stability improvements, the GNU Coreutils update also delivers better performance for utilities like mkdir, cksum, basenc, and tr.

The cksum utility also now accepts non-UTF-8 filenames, cp fixes possible out-of-memory issues with large files, support for multi-byte separators with join, improved documentation, and many other changes.Downloads and more details on the Rust Coreutils 0.0.28 release via GitHub