Rust Coreutils 0.0.27 Continues The Climb Of Better GNU Coreutils Interoperability
The Rust Coreutils project continues striving to serve as a drop-in replacement to GNU Coreutils while benefiting from Rust for greater memory safety and robustness. With this weekend's v0.0.27 release, eight additional tests from the GNU Test Suite are passing. Thus up to 455 tests passing or roughly a 74.3% pass-rate... Still some 44 tests are being skipped and 113 tests are still failing. In any event the project continues to show a nice upward climb in becoming a viable GNU Coreutils replacement:
The Rust Coreutils 0.0.27 release brings various improvements to the cp command, kill now supports handling SIGEXIT, support for the "--since" argument with the uptime command, and many other random fixes. A number of the Rust dependencies have also been updated, documentation enhancements, and more.
The full list of Rust Coreutils 0.0.27 changes or to download this new release can be found via GitHub.