Ubuntu 25.10 Proceeding With Its Rust Coreutils Transition

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 4 September 2025 at 08:11 AM EDT. 50 Comments
UBUNTU
Following sudo-rs becoming the default sudo implementation in Ubuntu 25.10 as of a few days ago, Canonical is also proceeding with its transition of using the Rust version of Coreutils for this next Ubuntu Linux release.

Canonical engineer Julian Andres Klode announced that the rust-coreutils transition is landing within a release pocket later today. This is as part of their transition from GNU Coreutils to using the Rust Coreutils "uutils" project as part of further leveraging Rust within Ubuntu Linux system components.

Ubuntu 25.10


Klode, an Ubuntu core developer, explained on the mailing list:
"Just a heads up for everyone that the rust-coreutils transition is landing in the release pocket later today.

This is particularly interesting for:

- autopkgtests:

Not an immediate change, but once autopkgtest images are rebuilt, they will use the rust coreutils

- images:

These will now be built with rust-coreutils instead of gnu-coreutils

- testers:

We get more feedback when this is live in the release pocket

The following changes are in the process of landing:

* coreutils-from in proposed uses /usr/lib/cargo/bin/coreutils/FOO as the target for /usr/bin/FOO instead of /usr/bin/coreutils

* rust-coreutils in proposed turns /usr/lib/cargo/bin/coreutils/ from a symlink farm into a hardlink farm"

The big Rust push is on for Ubuntu 25.10 to help in testing ahead of the important Ubuntu 26.04 LTS release in April.
50 Comments
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