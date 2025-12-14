Rust Coreutils 0.5 Released - Inching Toward Full GNU Compatibility

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 14 December 2025 at 06:38 AM EST. 47 Comments
PROGRAMMING
Rust Coreutils 0.5 is now available as the latest milestone for this Rust-based alternative to GNU Coreutils. Rust Coreutils 0.5 continues moving closer to "full GNU compatibility" with nearly a 90% pass rate on the GNU test suite.

Rust Coreutils 0.5 is described in today's announcement as "a significant milestone featuring comprehensive platform improvements" There are an additional 22 tests passing now that brings Rust Coreutils 0.5 up to an 87.75% pass rate for the GNU test suite.

Rust Coreutils 0.5


Rust Coreutils 0.5 has seen major improvements to its fold, cksum, install, and numfmt utilities. There is also improved large integer handling for the seq utility, enhanced mode parsing for install, enhanced Cygwin support in uucore, and improved build processes across platforms.

Downloads and more details on today's Rust Coreutils 0.5 release via GitHub.
47 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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