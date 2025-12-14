Rust Coreutils 0.5 Released - Inching Toward Full GNU Compatibility
Rust Coreutils 0.5 is now available as the latest milestone for this Rust-based alternative to GNU Coreutils. Rust Coreutils 0.5 continues moving closer to "full GNU compatibility" with nearly a 90% pass rate on the GNU test suite.
Rust Coreutils 0.5 is described in today's announcement as "a significant milestone featuring comprehensive platform improvements" There are an additional 22 tests passing now that brings Rust Coreutils 0.5 up to an 87.75% pass rate for the GNU test suite.
Rust Coreutils 0.5 has seen major improvements to its fold, cksum, install, and numfmt utilities. There is also improved large integer handling for the seq utility, enhanced mode parsing for install, enhanced Cygwin support in uucore, and improved build processes across platforms.
Downloads and more details on today's Rust Coreutils 0.5 release via GitHub.
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