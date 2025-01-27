Rust-CUDA Project Restarted For Enabling NVIDIA CUDA Kernels Within Rust Code

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 2 February 2025 at 08:41 AM EST. Add A Comment
NVIDIA
The open-source Rust CUDA project has been "rebooted" to get back onto the effort of allowing NVIDIA CUDA compute kernels to be coded within the Rust programming language.

The Rust CUDA project is on enabling CUDA kernels on NVIDIA GPUs via Rust code and in turn that compiler targeting NVIDIA's NVVM IR as a derivative of LLVM IR that is focused on GPU compute kernels and in turn translated to PTX code for NVIDIA GPU execution.

There hasn't been a new release of this open-source Rust CUDA project since its v0.3 milestone in February 2022, but three years later the developers are getting back to work. They are also hoping to find more open-source developers to work on this project. The developers hope to eventually move at least some shared assets of Rust CUDA with the Rust GPU project that is focused on targeting SPIR-V / Vulkan. There's also the possibility of greater collaboration with rustc's PTX back-end and cudarc as a CUDA programming language abstraction within Rust.

The Rust CUDA developers are hoping to merge outstanding pull requests soon, updating dependencies, launching a new project web-site, and take care of other items on their TODO list. Medium-term work includes Rust and C++ interoperability, PTX back-end collaboration, and the Rust GPU project collaboration. Longer term they plan to explore Rust compiler integration, a unified GPU API for Rust, and evolving the Rust language to better support GPU programming.

NVIDIA CUDA Rust AI image


Those wanting to learn more about this reboot to the Rust CUDA project can do so via the Rust-GPU GitHub blog by Christian Legnitto.
Add A Comment
Related News
NVIDIA 570.86.16 Beta Linux Driver Published With GeForce RTX 5080 / RTX 5090 Support
NAMD Molecular Dynamics Performance Improves Well With NVIDIA Blackwell / RTX 5090
NVIDIA Maxwell, Pascal & Volta Support Looks Like It Will Soon Move To A Legacy Driver
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Linux Benchmarks: Stay Tuned
NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 50 "Blackwell" Series
NVIDIA Working On "-flto-partition=locality" GCC Option To Boost Performance For Some CPU Workloads
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Sole Wireless/WiFi Driver Maintainer Is Stepping Down
Microsoft Announces Open-Source DocumentDB NoSQL Database
ISD: A New Interactive Way For systemd Management
Linux 6.14 With Rust: "We Are Almost At The 'Write A Real Driver In Rust' Stage Now"
Completed NTSYNC Driver Merged For Linux 6.14: "Should Make Many SteamOS Users Happy"
Much Faster Suspend & Resume For Some Systems With Linux 6.14
X.Org / FreeDesktop.org Encounters New Cloud Crisis: Needs New Infrastructure Very Soon
Linux Patches Allow Sharing PTEs Between Processes - Can Mean Significant RAM Savings