Rust 1.85 Release Stabilizes Rust 2024 Edition

Rust 1.85 is out today and it is also the release that stabilizes the Rust 2024 Edition.Rust 1.85 stabilizes the Rust 2024 Edition as the opt-in changes for Rust to avoid risking backwards compatibility. The Rust 2024 Edition has a number of language changes, new standard library additions, Cargo now provides a Rust-version aware resolver, Rustfmt formatting updates, and more. Details on the Rust 2024 Edition changes via doc.rust-lang.org

Rust 1.85 also adds async closures, hiding trait implementations from diagnostics via a new attribute, and other new stabilized APIs.More information on the many Rust 1.85 changes via Rust-Lang.org