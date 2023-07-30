Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux Kernel Prepares Rust Toolchain Upgrade To v1.71
The Linux kernel developers wokring on the Rust kernel integration plan to continue to upgrade the Rust toolchain until reaching a minimum version of the toolchain where the necessary features have all been stabilized. The Linux kernel developers continue leveraging some "unstable" Rust features so for the near-term further compiler toolchain upgrades will be warranted.
Miguel Ojeda on Saturday sent out the patch upgrading the Rust code to the Rust 1.7.1 state. From 1.68 to 1.71 series, no unstable features used by the kernel were stabilized. THis upgrade though did require some small kernel code changes.
See this patch if interested in the Rust 1.71 upgrade for the Linux kernel. Given the timing it's possible and likely this Rust toolchain upgrade will happen for the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel cycle.