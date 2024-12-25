Ruby 3.4 Programming Language Brings "it", Better Performance For YJIT
Ruby 3.4 is out today as yet another annual major feature release for this programming language known for its major updates on Christmas Day.
Ruby 3.4 is out for Christmas 2024 and brings "it" as a means of referencing a block parameter with no variable name.
Ruby 3.4 also now makes Prism its default parser as an internal improvement for Ruby. Ruby 3.4 also brings RFC 8305 "Happy Eyeballs V2" support for the socket library, and performance improvements to the YJIT just-in-time code. YJIT is enjoying new performance optimizations, a number of new features, garbage collection improvements, and more. There are some some programming language refinements with Ruby 3.4 as well as standard library updates.
Downloads and more details on the just-released Ruby 3.4 via Ruby-Lang.org.
