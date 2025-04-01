Resources 1.8 Released As A Great System Resource Monitor For GNOME

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 5 April 2025 at 06:45 AM EDT. 24 Comments
GNOME
In addition to all the KDE Plasma activity this week, GNOME developers have also been quiet busy working on a variety of improvements to the open-source desktop on their side of the pond.

This Week in GNOME is out with their latest issue highlighting a variety of improvements and new software app releases for the week. For what began as GNOME developers thinking they found a GCC compiler regression, it ultimately turned out to be a 19 year old race condition within GNOME's GLib library. There was this 19 year old bug within this GNOME core library affecting GClosure that is now resolved. Details on this old race condition via this merge request.

Some other GNOME app work this week includes the debut of Video Trimmer 25.03 as an easy way of trimming video content. There's also a new Identify 25.03 release as an easy way to compare images.

Resources app


Resources app


Resources 1.8 is also out as a GNOME-aligned resource viewer. This modern open-source system resources viewer is looking rather nice and with the new version supports additional hardware, like Raspberry Pi CPU monitoring as well as the Raspberry Pi GPU on newer kernel versions. GPUs, drives, and network interfaces also now show their link types and speeds with Resources 1.8. Those wanting to learn more about Resources can do so via GitHub.

Resources app


Resources is written using the GKT4 toolkit and the Rust programming language. Resources can be found on Flathub for those wanting to easily try the Flatpak version of this resource monitoring app.

Resources app


Phosh 0.46 also released this week as that GNOME-aligned Wayland shell for mobile devices. Phosh can now set a lockscreen wallpaper and other improvements.

More details on the interesting GNOME changes this week via This Week in GNOME.
24 Comments
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