ReiserFS Has Been Deleted From The Linux Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 21 November 2024 at 01:15 PM EST. 30 Comments
Linus Torvalds just merged the change to the Linux 6.13 kernel that goes ahead and deletes the ReiserFS file-system from the source tree. Removing ReiserFS from the Linux tree lightens the kernel by 32.8k lines of code.

This change isn't unexpected with ReiserFS having been deprecated in 2022 with plans to remove it in 2025... Linux 6.13 is set to be the first major kernel release of the new year. Last month as well I noted the ReiserFS removal patch had been prepped and destined for the upcoming Linux 6.13 cycle.

As of today with this Git merge, the ReiserFS code is no longer in the mainline kernel.

ReiserFS code removed


This also comes a few months after a ReiserFS change was made at the request of Hans Reiser around the file-system's documentation following a public jailhouse letter from the convicted murderer.

ReiserFS was merged 23 years ago with Linux 2.4.1 and is now gone with Linux 6.13... Anyone with old ReiserFS-formatted disks around can always stick to using a prior kernel version. With not much interest upstream around Reiser4 (or rather Reiser5), this looks to be the end of the Reiser file-system lineage in the mainline Linux kernel.

The removal of ReiserFS in Linux 6.13 also comes at the same point of an uncertain future around Bcachefs in the mainline Linux kernel.
