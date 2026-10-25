Redox OS Landed Nice Performance Improvements In September

The Rust-based open-source operating system Redox OS had a very eventful September as they outlined in a status update published this weekend.Redox OS developers continue making great strides in this from-scratch Rust operating system. Attracting my interest in their latest developments, a number of performance optimizations.Redox OS now supports direct context switching as a means to bypass the scheduler when an application is invoking a system service. Redox's scheduler was using the expensive BTreeMap data structure for context switching that is rather expensive. Avoiding this usage reduced IPC latency by a reported 24% and improved I/O performance by around 5% for small buffers.Redox OS also reduced kernel TLB usage to provide some nice gains in different areas, including reduced TLB misses by 75%.Avoiding unnecessary AVX register saves/restores reduced IPC latency by another 14%.Also on the performance side is better SDL2 performance.

Some other recent work on Redox OS includes external display hot-plugging for Intel Tiger Lake GPUs, boot fixes, upgrading against Rust uutils 0.11, and LLVM Clang support in the Redox build system for cross-compilation support. There were also a variety of other kernel and driver improvements with this version.More details on the many exciting changes to Redox OS during September 2026 can be found via today's blog post