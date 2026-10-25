Redox OS Landed Nice Performance Improvements In September

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 25 October 2026 at 08:24 PM EDT. 6 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
The Rust-based open-source operating system Redox OS had a very eventful September as they outlined in a status update published this weekend.

Redox OS developers continue making great strides in this from-scratch Rust operating system. Attracting my interest in their latest developments, a number of performance optimizations.

Redox OS now supports direct context switching as a means to bypass the scheduler when an application is invoking a system service. Redox's scheduler was using the expensive BTreeMap data structure for context switching that is rather expensive. Avoiding this usage reduced IPC latency by a reported 24% and improved I/O performance by around 5% for small buffers.

Redox OS also reduced kernel TLB usage to provide some nice gains in different areas, including reduced TLB misses by 75%.

Avoiding unnecessary AVX register saves/restores reduced IPC latency by another 14%.

Also on the performance side is better SDL2 performance.

Redox OS


Some other recent work on Redox OS includes external display hot-plugging for Intel Tiger Lake GPUs, boot fixes, upgrading against Rust uutils 0.11, and LLVM Clang support in the Redox build system for cross-compilation support. There were also a variety of other kernel and driver improvements with this version.

More details on the many exciting changes to Redox OS during September 2026 can be found via today's blog post.
6 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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