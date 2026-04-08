Redox OS Establishes AI Policy To Forbid Contributions Made Using LLMs

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 8 April 2026 at 05:19 PM EDT. 66 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
The Rust-based Redox OS open-source operating system provided a status update on all of their interesting development activities during the month of March. In addition to a lot of code improvements, Redox OS also enhanced its documentation as well as added an AI policy to reject any contributions relying on large language models.

The Redox OS blog published their March 2026 status update today. Some of the most interesting takeaways include:

- The libcosmic demo in the COSMIC compositor can now run on Redox OS, as part of their overall and ongoing graphics work for the platform. There was also progress made on DRM API and GPU memory mapping work as well as on graphics drivers.

- Deficit Weighted Round Robin Scheduler as the new CPU scheduler for Redox OS to help provide better performance.

- Improved kernel deadlock detection.

- Redox OS updated its packages for CPython, PHP, Nano, Vim, and others to make use of ncursesw with Unicode support for its ncurses libraryu sage.

- LZMA2 support for pkgar packages to yield ~3-5x smaller package sizes.

- Redox OS adopted an AI policy that specifies they do not accept contributions generated by LLMs. The policy is not open for discussion.

- Various other kernel and driver improvements.

Redox OS


More details on all of the March improvements to Redox OS can be found via the Redox-OS.org blog.
66 Comments
Related News
Framework Computers Triples Their Financial Support To CachyOS
BeOS-Inspired Haiku Landed More Hardware Improvements & Other Changes In September
Linux Mint 27 Continues Working Toward Christmas Release With Many Features
Asterinas 0.19.0 Brings Up X.Org & Other Improvements To This Rust-Written OS
Rolling Release Distros Superior To LTS Distros In The Patch-Heavy GenAI Era?
TrueNAS 27 RC.1 Released: Linux 6.18 LTS + OpenZFS 2.4
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Working On A Hefty Linux Kernel Improvement With Claude Code
Linus Torvalds "Did What I Preach", Used AI To Make Code Decipherable & Uncovered More Bugs
Microsoft Releases Microsoft Defender For The Linux Desktop
AI Makes "Open-Source, Clean Room" Implementations Of Adobe Photoshop & Premier In Rust
Steam Beta Now Defaults Non-Steam Windows Binaries To Using Proton
Ubuntu Currently Suffering From Sustained DDoS Attack
Python 3.15 Released With Experimental JIT Compiler Running Faster
Rolling Release Distros Superior To LTS Distros In The Patch-Heavy GenAI Era?