Redox OS Establishes AI Policy To Forbid Contributions Made Using LLMs
The Rust-based Redox OS open-source operating system provided a status update on all of their interesting development activities during the month of March. In addition to a lot of code improvements, Redox OS also enhanced its documentation as well as added an AI policy to reject any contributions relying on large language models.
The Redox OS blog published their March 2026 status update today. Some of the most interesting takeaways include:
- The libcosmic demo in the COSMIC compositor can now run on Redox OS, as part of their overall and ongoing graphics work for the platform. There was also progress made on DRM API and GPU memory mapping work as well as on graphics drivers.
- Deficit Weighted Round Robin Scheduler as the new CPU scheduler for Redox OS to help provide better performance.
- Improved kernel deadlock detection.
- Redox OS updated its packages for CPython, PHP, Nano, Vim, and others to make use of ncursesw with Unicode support for its ncurses libraryu sage.
- LZMA2 support for pkgar packages to yield ~3-5x smaller package sizes.
- Redox OS adopted an AI policy that specifies they do not accept contributions generated by LLMs. The policy is not open for discussion.
- Various other kernel and driver improvements.
More details on all of the March improvements to Redox OS can be found via the Redox-OS.org blog.
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