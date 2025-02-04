Redox OS Makes Progress On Dynamic Linking, New Ports

The Rust-written Redox OS open-source operating system is out with a new status report to highlight the progress their developers made over the course of January.

Redox OS has been off to a nice start for 2025, some of the highlights include:

- Improvements around dynamic linking and making it much easier to be used moving forward. With dynamic linking, Redox's Relibc can become a stable ABI and is one of the important steps prior to a big "1.0" release.

- Various other Relibc improvements.

- The LOVE game engine has been ported to Redox OS.

- Upgrading from the Rust 1.80 to Rust 1.86 compiler toolchain.

- The Boost library, OpenAL-Soft, and other software is seeing ongoing ports.

Redox OS


More details on the January 2025 progress for Redox OS via the Redox-OS.org blog.
