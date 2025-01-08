Redox OS Ends 2024 On A High Note With Dynamic Linking Progress, ifconfig Port

The open-source, Rust-based Redox OS operating system has published their December 2024 development recap. The developers involved did a great job ending out 2024 with a lot of exciting improvements for this scratch-based open-source operating system.

Some of the progress highlighted in the Redox OS report for December 2024 includes:

- Dynamic linking support for Redox OS continues to make "huge strides" and is compiling more GNU software like GCC, Binutils, Make, and Bash with dynamic linking.

- Fixing a regression in the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B support.

- Many improvements and clean-ups to the Redox OS video drivers.

- In addition to work on the graphics subsystem, the input subsystem has also seen a lot of refactoring.

- Window resizing support using VirtIO-GPU has been implemented and for the Redox OS guest video size to follow the QEMU window size on the host system.

- Many improvements to Relibc as their Rust-based libc implementation.

- The ifconfig tool for network management has been implemented on the Redox network stack.

- Redox's ping tool for network testing has also been improved.

- The LZ4 compressor has been imported to Redox along with an OpenJazz demo and other program porting work.

- Documentation improvements.

Redox OS project screenshot


More information on these great improvements made over the past month via the Redox-OS.org blog.
