Redox OS Ends 2024 On A High Note With Dynamic Linking Progress, ifconfig Port

The open-source, Rust-based Redox OS operating system has published their December 2024 development recap. The developers involved did a great job ending out 2024 with a lot of exciting improvements for this scratch-based open-source operating system.Some of the progress highlighted in the Redox OS report for December 2024 includes:- Dynamic linking support for Redox OS continues to make "huge strides" and is compiling more GNU software like GCC, Binutils, Make, and Bash with dynamic linking.- Fixing a regression in the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B support.- Many improvements and clean-ups to the Redox OS video drivers.- In addition to work on the graphics subsystem, the input subsystem has also seen a lot of refactoring.- Window resizing support using VirtIO-GPU has been implemented and for the Redox OS guest video size to follow the QEMU window size on the host system.- Many improvements to Relibc as their Rust-based libc implementation.- The ifconfig tool for network management has been implemented on the Redox network stack.- Redox's ping tool for network testing has also been improved.- The LZ4 compressor has been imported to Redox along with an OpenJazz demo and other program porting work.- Documentation improvements.

More information on these great improvements made over the past month via the Redox-OS.org blog