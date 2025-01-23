Redis 8.0-M3 Brings Async I/O Threading, 12x Speed-Up With New AVX2 Code Path

For those making use of the source-available Redis in-memory key-value database, the upcoming Redis 8.0 will offer better performance on today's high core count systems and servers.

Redis Community Edition 8.0 Milestone 3 was released earlier today in working toward the next major release of this in-memory store now under its more restricted licensing. This new milestone release brings a new replication mechanism that is considered more performant and robust. Plus there's a new async I/O threading implementation in Redis 8.0-M3 for enhancing the multi-core performance of Redis.

The new replication mechanism is RDB channel replication and allows streaming incoming commands in parallel to the RDB delivery. CPU load on the main Redis process is reduced and should be performing better.

What I find most exciting with Redis 8.0-M3 is the async I/O threads support that is an improvement over the existing I/O threads support since the Redis 6.0 days. This new asynchronous I/O threads solution is event-driven and can better handle client read and write operations in parallel. The new async I/O threading should be performing much better on today's higher core count servers and allow for much better scalability of Redis.

Redis 8.0-M3 also brings a few security fixes, optimized CRC64 performance, and a variety of other performance optimizations. There is also now AVX2 fast paths for PFCOUNT and PFMERGE commands. With the new AVX2 SIMD acceleration there is as much as a 12x speed-up over the scalar code.

Downloads and more details on Redis 8.0-M3 via GitHub.
