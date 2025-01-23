Red Hat Preparing Tuned 2.25 Daemon For Linux Monitoring & Adaptive Performance Tuning
The Tuned software from Red Hat is a daemon for Linux monitoring and adaptive performance tuning as an alternative to the likes of power-profiles-daemon. Tuned ships with various profiles and allows different features for tuning the Linux system performance for HPC compute, enterprise storage, balanced battery for laptops, and dozens of other scenarios. Red Hat this week debuted the first release candidate of the upcoming Tuned 2.25.
The Tuned 2.25 release candidate is now available for testing of this "profile delivery mechanism" and "system tuning service" for Linux systems. Tuned 2.25 changes built up so far include:
" tuned-ppd: removed the use of StrEnum
tuned-ppd: multiple fixes and updates
docs: plugins docs are now automatically generated from the docstrings
plugin_cpu: fixed no_turbo boolean option parsing
plugin_cpu: allowed raw energy_performance_preference values
plugin_vm: added support for dirty_(bytes|ratio) sysctl parameters
plugin_bootloader: added variables to BLS entries only if grub is used
plugin_scheduler: do not assume that perf events have type attribute
plugin_scheduler: updated sched knobs for kernels 6.6+
plugin_scheduler: log process info when its affinity cannot be changed
plugin_scheduler: postpone cgroup blacklist check, double-check after fail
plugin_scheduler: made perf support optional
plugin_net: added support for hotplug and rename
makefile: added support for installation to custom $BINDIR/$SBINDIR
functions: dropped cpuspeed support"
If you have tried out Red Hat's Tuned, make sure you comment in the forums to let us know how well it handled your workloads.
The Tuned 2.25 release candidate is available from GitHub. More information on this software project at large from Tuned-Project.org.
