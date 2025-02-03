Red Hat Releases Tuned 2.25 Daemon For Linux Adaptive Performance Tuning & Monitoring
Red Hat engineers have released Tuned 2.25 as the newest version of their alternative to power-profiles-daemon and similar for adaptive performance tuning and monitoring. Tuned ships with various profiles and different capabilities for tuning Linux systems from laptops on battery life up through HPC servers and enterprise storage.
Tuned 2.25 is now stable for this Linux "tuning profile delivery mechanism" with many different tunings/profiles available and under the GPL license. Some of the Tuned 2.25 changes include:
sap-hana: Set transparent_hugepages to madvise
plugin_bootloader: export Grub variables to make them available in submenus
utils.commands: fixed CPU online detection when not present
plugin_net: handled cqe-mode-rx ethtool option
profiles: correct CPU governor settings
tuned-ppd: removed the use of StrEnum
tuned-ppd: multiple fixes and updates
docs: plugins docs are now automatically generated from the docstrings
plugin_cpu: fixed no_turbo boolean option parsing
plugin_cpu: allowed raw energy_performance_preference values
plugin_vm: added support for dirty_(bytes|ratio) sysctl parameters
plugin_bootloader: added variables to BLS entries only if grub is used
plugin_scheduler: do not assume that perf events have type attribute
plugin_scheduler: updated sched knobs for kernels 6.6+
plugin_scheduler: log process info when its affinity cannot be changed
plugin_scheduler: postpone cgroup blacklist check, double-check after fail
plugin_scheduler: made perf support optional
plugin_net: added support for hotplug and rename
makefile: added support for installation to custom $BINDIR/$SBINDIR
functions: dropped cpuspeed support
Downloads and more details on Tuned 2.25 via GitHub and Tuned-Project.org.
