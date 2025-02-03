Red Hat Releases Tuned 2.25 Daemon For Linux Adaptive Performance Tuning & Monitoring

Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 3 February 2025 at 06:26 AM EST. 1 Comment
RED HAT
Red Hat engineers have released Tuned 2.25 as the newest version of their alternative to power-profiles-daemon and similar for adaptive performance tuning and monitoring. Tuned ships with various profiles and different capabilities for tuning Linux systems from laptops on battery life up through HPC servers and enterprise storage.

Tuned 2.25 is now stable for this Linux "tuning profile delivery mechanism" with many different tunings/profiles available and under the GPL license. Some of the Tuned 2.25 changes include:
sap-hana: Set transparent_hugepages to madvise
plugin_bootloader: export Grub variables to make them available in submenus
utils.commands: fixed CPU online detection when not present
plugin_net: handled cqe-mode-rx ethtool option
profiles: correct CPU governor settings
tuned-ppd: removed the use of StrEnum
tuned-ppd: multiple fixes and updates
docs: plugins docs are now automatically generated from the docstrings
plugin_cpu: fixed no_turbo boolean option parsing
plugin_cpu: allowed raw energy_performance_preference values
plugin_vm: added support for dirty_(bytes|ratio) sysctl parameters
plugin_bootloader: added variables to BLS entries only if grub is used
plugin_scheduler: do not assume that perf events have type attribute
plugin_scheduler: updated sched knobs for kernels 6.6+
plugin_scheduler: log process info when its affinity cannot be changed
plugin_scheduler: postpone cgroup blacklist check, double-check after fail
plugin_scheduler: made perf support optional
plugin_net: added support for hotplug and rename
makefile: added support for installation to custom $BINDIR/$SBINDIR
functions: dropped cpuspeed support

Downloads and more details on Tuned 2.25 via GitHub and Tuned-Project.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Red Hat Preparing Tuned 2.25 Daemon For Linux Monitoring & Adaptive Performance Tuning
Red Hat & Microsoft Bringing RHEL To WSL
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Enters Beta With Many New Features & Updates
Red Hat Acquiring Neural Magic To Bolster Open-Source AI Offerings
Red Hat & Intel Developing "Climatik" For Power Capping AI In The Data Center
Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI 1.2 Brings AMD ROCm + Instinct Tech Preview
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Sole Wireless/WiFi Driver Maintainer Is Stepping Down
Microsoft Announces Open-Source DocumentDB NoSQL Database
Linux 6.14 With Rust: "We Are Almost At The 'Write A Real Driver In Rust' Stage Now"
Completed NTSYNC Driver Merged For Linux 6.14: "Should Make Many SteamOS Users Happy"
X.Org / FreeDesktop.org Encounters New Cloud Crisis: Needs New Infrastructure Very Soon
Linux Patches Allow Sharing PTEs Between Processes - Can Mean Significant RAM Savings
GTK's X11 Backend Now Deprecated, Planned For Removal In GTK 5
Wine Merge Request Opened For NTSYNC In-Process Synchronization With Linux 6.14+