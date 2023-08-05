Red Hat Is Hiring To Improve The Bootloader

Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 10 August 2023
GRUB2 and Linux bootloaders in general don't get too much attention these days as for the most part they "just work" well and most Linux distributions prefer to keep their GRUB menu hidden if at all possible. But at the same time it's an often overlooked area and not an area where there is an eager and glamorous open-source community behind it. However, it looks like Red Hat at least may have some new ideas brewing and they are hiring now to improve the Linux bootloader experience.

As part of the Red Hat Display Systems team they are hiring to work on the Linux bootloader. In particular, the focus appears to be on GRUB2 and the UEFI Shim. The new to-be-hired developer will focus on upstream bootloader development and work on both feature enhancements and bug fixes.


Red Hat is hiring to enhance the Linux bootloader experience for Fedora and RHEL while the work is upstream-focused.


Those interested in this latest interesting open position at Red Hat can be found via this job listing.
