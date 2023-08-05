Red Hat Is Hiring To Improve The Bootloader
As part of the Red Hat Display Systems team they are hiring to work on the Linux bootloader. In particular, the focus appears to be on GRUB2 and the UEFI Shim. The new to-be-hired developer will focus on upstream bootloader development and work on both feature enhancements and bug fixes.
Red Hat is hiring to enhance the Linux bootloader experience for Fedora and RHEL while the work is upstream-focused.
Those interested in this latest interesting open position at Red Hat can be found via this job listing.
We have an open position in the Red Hat Display Systems team to work on the Linux bootloader, we are open to remote candidates from around the globe, but candidates from Latin America are especially encouraged to apply! #Linux #redhat #fedorahttps://t.co/P1gtiQkytq— Christian Schaller (@cfkschaller) August 9, 2023