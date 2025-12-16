Red Hat Acquires Another AI Company

Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 16 December 2025 at 08:14 AM EST. 15 Comments
RED HAT
Last year Red Hat acquired Neural Magic as part of their AI acquisitions and to bolster the open-source AI ecosystem. Today they announced another AI acquisition.

Red Hat announced today they have acquired Chatterbox Labs, a private company that began in 2011 and is focused on AI model testing and generative AI guardrails. Chatterbox Labs' AIMI platform provides quantitative AI risk metrics and other features.

Chatterbox Labs graphic


As for Red Hat's acquisition of Chatterbox Labs and fitting into their ecosystem, they explain:
"As enterprises move AI from experimentation to production, the ability to monitor models for bias, toxicity, and vulnerabilities is critical. Guardrails and safety testing have become "table stakes" for modern MLOps and LLMOps platforms.

This acquisition directly addresses the growing need for "security for AI." By integrating Chatterbox Labs technology, Red Hat aims to provide a comprehensive enterprise open source AI platform that enables customers to run production workloads with confidence."

They are aiming for Chatterbox Labs' technology to complement the recent Red Hat AI 3. Red Hat does plan to open-source the AI tech from Chatterbox Labs over time:
"Red Hat has a long history of acquiring proprietary technology and open sourcing it to drive innovation and community adoption. We plan to follow our standard open source development model with Chatterbox Labs’ technology, making these critical safety tools accessible to the broader community over time."

More details for those interested in this Red Hat AI acquisition via the Red Hat announcement.
15 Comments
Related News
Red Hat's Tuned 2.28 To Improve Out-Of-The-Box WiFi Power Savings On Fedora
RPM 6.1 Released With Clang Build Fixes, New Release Model
Red Hat Releases Second Developer Preview Of RHEL 10 For RISC-V
RHEL 10.2 Released With New AI Command Line Assistance
Red Hat Releases Tuned 2.27 For Adaptively Tuning Linux To Different Workloads
CentOS Kmods SIG Providing NVIDIA Linux Open GPU Kernel Modules For RHEL/CentOS Users
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
BFS File-System Being Removed For Linux 7.4
Linux Patched For Silent User-Space Data Loss Bug That's Existed Since 2023
Simple Optimization For Linux 7.4 Can Open Files For Reading ~39% Faster
Google's "Painful To Maintain" Binder C Linux Driver Being Removed In Favor Of Rust
Ubuntu 26.10 Moves cp, mv & rm Over To Rust Coreutils For 100% Transition
Linux 7.4 Could End Up Seeing Kernel Builds ~36% Faster, Incremental Builds ~70% Faster
Zstd Improvement For Linux 7.4 To Avoid Redundant Initialization
Valve's Steam Frame Now Available At $1059+ USD