Linux 6.14 To Support Realtek RTL8125D Rev B 2.5G Ethernet ASIC

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 19 December 2024 at 06:18 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX NETWORKING
The Linux kernel already supports the Realtek RTL8125D 2.5G Ethernet controller but additional handling is required to enable the revision B variant of this chipset, which will be coming in the next kernel cycle.

The Realtek RTL8125D is found currently in use by some Intel Arrow Lake motherboards for providing 2.5G Gigabit Ethernet. The Linux kernel support has support for the RTL8125D but special handling is needed for the newer "rev B" variant ahead of that revision appearing on upcoming motherboards and PCIe add-in cards.

Realtek 8125 adapter


This merge to net-next tacking this hardware support onto the existing r8169 driver explains that besides the new device ID there is also different firmware needed:
"Add support for RTL8125D rev.b. Its XID is 0x689. It is basically based on the one with XID 0x688, but with different firmware file. To avoid a mess with the version numbering, adjust it first."

With that Realtek RTL8125D Rev B support now queued in net-next, it will be on its way to the Linux 6.14 kernel in the new year.
1 Comment
Related News
Jumbo Data Packet Transmission & RACK-TLP Coming To Linux 6.14 Network Stack
OpenVPN DCO Looks Like It Might Be Ready For Linux 6.14 To Speed-Up VPN Performance
Many Networking Changes In Linux 6.13 - One Line Of Code Helping WireGuard Performance
Intel IWD 3.0 Wireless Daemon Released For Linux Systems
Linux 6.12-rc3 Released With Some Late NTFS Driver Enhancements
NetworkManager 1.50 Released - Now Ensures Offensive Terms Don't Appear In Settings
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
How AMD Is Taking Standard C/C++ Code To Run Directly On GPUs
Ptyxis Becomes Ubuntu's Recommended Replacement To GNOME Terminal
Linux Fixing A "Hilarious/Revolting Performance Regression" Around Intel KVM Virtualization
Linux 6.6.66 LTS Kernel Released With New Hardware Support & Many Fixes
Fedora COSMIC Desktop Spin Proposed For Fedora 42
KDE Plasma 6.3 Delivers Much Better Fractional Scaling, Clipboard Using SQLite
Linux Fixes Regression That Broke File Names With ❤️ & Other Special Characters
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Released With Wayland Improvements & New Features