ReactOS Can Now Boot With The Windows Audio Stack... But No Sound Due To Bugs
It's been a while since having any news to share on ReactOS as the open-source operating system working to re-implement the Microsoft Windows APIs/ABIs for enjoying Windows apps/games and drivers on this platform. Today though they are celebrating a new milestone of being able to boot with the Windows audio stack.
The ReactOS project shared this morning they crossed the milestone of being able to boot with the Windows audio stack using the latest nightly builds of the ReactOS operating system. But there's a big caveat that there is no working sound support yet once booted due to bugs persisting...
Per the post on X:
"With work on kernel by our developer @olegdubinskij21, #ReactOS can now boot with Windows audio stack, in latest nightly builds!
However, there's no sound with Windows audio stack because of bugs elsewhere. Still impressive ^^"
Nevertheless it's an important step forward for this long in-development open-source project.
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