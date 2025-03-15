ReactOS Can Now Boot With The Windows Audio Stack... But No Sound Due To Bugs

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 15 March 2025 at 10:26 AM EDT. 19 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
It's been a while since having any news to share on ReactOS as the open-source operating system working to re-implement the Microsoft Windows APIs/ABIs for enjoying Windows apps/games and drivers on this platform. Today though they are celebrating a new milestone of being able to boot with the Windows audio stack.

The ReactOS project shared this morning they crossed the milestone of being able to boot with the Windows audio stack using the latest nightly builds of the ReactOS operating system. But there's a big caveat that there is no working sound support yet once booted due to bugs persisting...

ReactOS audio stack screenshot


Per the post on X:
"With work on kernel by our developer @olegdubinskij21, #ReactOS can now boot with Windows audio stack, in latest nightly builds!

However, there's no sound with Windows audio stack because of bugs elsewhere. Still impressive ^^"

Nevertheless it's an important step forward for this long in-development open-source project.
19 Comments
Related News
OpenMandriva ROME 26.09 Released With More AI Apps, Snaps & PGO + LTO Optimizations
Redox OS Adds IO_uring-Like API, NUMA & Gets QEMU Working
ReactOS Lands Significant DirectX Stack Update From Wine For Enabling More Games
AlmaLinux Rolls Out New Software/Hardware Certification Portal, Self-Certify App
Alibaba Contributing $3M USD To Omarchy To Work On Making "Ideal" Agentic OS
Void Linux Maintainer Orphans 100+ Packages Over AI Policy Dispute
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Amazing Work By Valve's Timur Kristóf On Improving Old AMD GPUs On Linux
Siemens Slams The Door Shut On Promising Open-Source Radioss Project
Linux 7.4 To Introduce Initial Device Trees For Apple M4, A18 Pro For MacBook Neo
Microsoft Announces General Availability Of WSLC: Linux Containers On Windows
MM Change Slated For Linux 7.4 Yields +22904539.81% In One Metric, More Modest Wins In Others
NVIDIA's Results Of Conducting Wayland vs. X.Org Latency Testing
AMD Ryzen AI Developer Platform OS Updated With ROCm 10.0, Linux 7.2
EDG C/C++ Front-End Open-Sourced