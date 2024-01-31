Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
ReactOS Making Progress On Its GUI-Based Installer
Over the past few months there's been progress on the ReactOS GUI-mode setup as an alternative to its usual text-mode "USETUP" mode.
ReactOS developer Hbelusca has been working on enhancing the workflow for the graphical-based OS installer and making it all around more capable than before. The partition handling code is now working well in the GUI setup. A follow-up blog post will be looking more at other areas of enhanced GUI setup mode for this open-source project striving for API/ABI compatibility with Windows drivers and software.
See the post with all the details at ReactOS.org.