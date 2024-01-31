ReactOS Making Progress On Its GUI-Based Installer

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 31 January 2024 at 04:54 PM EST. 4 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
You may recall from a few months back that the "open-source Windows" project ReactOS was going to be working on improving its GUI setup/installation. Progress is indeed being made there as shared in the latest ReactOS blog entry around further enhancing its GUI installer as an alternative to the text-mode setup.

Over the past few months there's been progress on the ReactOS GUI-mode setup as an alternative to its usual text-mode "USETUP" mode.

ReactOS developer Hbelusca has been working on enhancing the workflow for the graphical-based OS installer and making it all around more capable than before. The partition handling code is now working well in the GUI setup. A follow-up blog post will be looking more at other areas of enhanced GUI setup mode for this open-source project striving for API/ABI compatibility with Windows drivers and software.

ReactOS GUI partitioning, project screenshot from ReactOS.org


See the post with all the details at ReactOS.org.
4 Comments
Related News
CachyOS Experimenting With x86-64-v4 Repository For AVX-512 Optimized Packages
Gentoo Made Progress In 2023 On Binary Packages, Modern C & Reviving DEC Alpha Support
Linux Mint 21.3 EDGE ISOs Now Available For Running On Linux 6.5
Serpent OS To Require x86_64-v2 CPUs While Offering x86_64-v3 Packages Too
Genode OS Aiming For Multi-Monitor & Suspend/Resume Support This Year
Linux Mint 21.3 Released With Full SecureBoot Support, Cinnamon 6.0 Desktop
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-5 With Many Fixes, More Windows Games Now Playable
Niri Debuts As A Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Inspired By PaperWM
Firefox 122 Available With Official Debian Package, Many Web Improvements