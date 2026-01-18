ReactOS For "Open-Source Windows" Achieves Massive Networking Performance Boost

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 18 January 2026 at 03:09 PM EST. 13 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
ReactOS as the long-in-development "open-source Windows" project has been on quite a roll recently. Beyond a big Windows NT 6 compatibility improvement and fixing a very annoying usability issue, for this third week of the year there is another big change landing: a significant improvement in networking performance on ReactOS.

ReactOS finally supports asynchronous TCP connections with the latest-merged code. ReactOS developers describe this async TCP support on X as:
"BREAKING NEWS:
After 10 years, asynchronous TCP support patch is now merged into #ReactOS. You can expect to see substantial performance improvements in networking apps (e.g. browsers, FTP clients, downloaders)!!!"

It was back in 2016 when this Jira ticket was opened over socket connections in non-blocking mode not working correctly.

ReactOS Phoronix testing


After several pull requests going through various reworks, this code was merged this afternoon for asynchronous connection support. This should deliver on some fairly broad network performance improvements -- "substantial" as the developers sum it up -- with the latest ReactOS development state.
13 Comments
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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