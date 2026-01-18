ReactOS For "Open-Source Windows" Achieves Massive Networking Performance Boost
ReactOS as the long-in-development "open-source Windows" project has been on quite a roll recently. Beyond a big Windows NT 6 compatibility improvement and fixing a very annoying usability issue, for this third week of the year there is another big change landing: a significant improvement in networking performance on ReactOS.
ReactOS finally supports asynchronous TCP connections with the latest-merged code. ReactOS developers describe this async TCP support on X as:
"BREAKING NEWS:
After 10 years, asynchronous TCP support patch is now merged into #ReactOS. You can expect to see substantial performance improvements in networking apps (e.g. browsers, FTP clients, downloaders)!!!"
It was back in 2016 when this Jira ticket was opened over socket connections in non-blocking mode not working correctly.
After several pull requests going through various reworks, this code was merged this afternoon for asynchronous connection support. This should deliver on some fairly broad network performance improvements -- "substantial" as the developers sum it up -- with the latest ReactOS development state.
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