Raspberry Pi Zero 3 W & Raspberry Pi 4 Model A Surface In Linux Kernel Patches

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 27 October 2026 at 03:53 PM EDT. 8 Comments
RASPBERRY PI
It looks like a next-generation Raspberry Pi Zero is about to surface, the long-awaited Raspberry Pi Zero 3 W. And in an interesting twist in these times amid high PC component costs and supply chain constraints, a Raspberry Pi 4 Model A.

Merged to the official Raspberry Pi Linux kernel tree are patches adding Device Tree files for a Raspberry Pi Zero 3 W as well as a Raspberry Pi 4 Model A.

It's been five years since the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W was released with many wondering whether any successor would come, especially in more recent times with RAM pricing and supply chain bottlenecks. Well, given this Raspberry Pi kernel activity, it looks like it could be here soon. The Device Tree file for the Raspberry Pi Zero 3 W puts it as using a Broadcom BCM2711 SoC, the same quad-core Cortex-A72 SoC used by the Raspberry Pi 4. Nothing else yet too revealing about the Raspberry Pi Zero 3 W in that DT addition.

Then the other surprise is a Raspberry Pi 4 Model A. Raspberry Pi had the original Model A and then the Model A+ and Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ versions as lower-cost, cut-down versions of the full-featured Model B single board computers. The Model A versions tended to be slightly smaller and lower power consumption but with less I/O capabilities and even foregoing Ethernet. But it led to a lower price point.

While Raspberry Pi 5 is the latest generation, with Raspberry Pi single board computers continuing to be challenged by the rising component prices throughout the industry, it would seem logical to make a Raspberry Pi 4 Model A to offer something to those not needing a full-featured, current-generation Raspberry Pi SBC and to be able to do so at a somewhat lower price point.

Raspbery Pi DT merge


In any event with this DT merge to the Raspberry Pi kernel, hopefully we'll be seeing the new hardware announced and in the marketplace soon.
8 Comments
Related News
Linux 7.4 To Support The Raspberry Pi 10-Inch Touch Display 2
Raspberry Pi 5 2GB Price Increases To $77.50 USD
Improved GPU Reset Coming For Raspberry Pi Boards With Linux 7.4
Raspberry Pi Desktop Overhauled On Raspberry Pi OS, Adds Icon Dock
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Programming Jig Launches
Raspberry Pi AXI PMU Driver Under Review For The Mainline Linux Kernel
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Several Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities Accidentally Posted To Public Kernel Mailing List
Linus Torvalds Eliminates Unsafe __get_user() & __put_user() Functions In Linux 7.4
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
New Wayland Protocol Proposed For VNC/Remote Software
Fedora 45 Hits A Second NO-GO: Not Releasing Until November
Linux 7.4 Block Updates Range From Floppy Disk Driver Fixes To Apple M4 NVMe Support
17k Lines Of New Rust Kernel Code Heading Into Linux 7.4
PHP Updates Released For Two Critical Code Execution Vulnerabilities