Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2 Launches For $4

The newest product in the Raspberry Pi family launching today is the Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2.The Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2 is the organization's first standalone WiFi and Bluetooth radio module. The Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2 is priced at $4 USD and makes use of the same Infineon CYW43439 employed by the Raspberry Pi Pico and Pico 2 W. Raspberry Pi hopes this new radio module offering will pair with deployments making use of the RP2040 / RP2050 micro-controllers for their WiFi and/or Bluetooth needs.

For those interested more information on the Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2 is available from RaspberryPi.com . This Raspberry Pi radio module is going on sale today at $4 USD.