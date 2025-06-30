Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2 Launches For $4

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 30 June 2025 at 06:02 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RASPBERRY PI
The newest product in the Raspberry Pi family launching today is the Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2.

The Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2 is the organization's first standalone WiFi and Bluetooth radio module. The Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2 is priced at $4 USD and makes use of the same Infineon CYW43439 employed by the Raspberry Pi Pico and Pico 2 W. Raspberry Pi hopes this new radio module offering will pair with deployments making use of the RP2040 / RP2050 micro-controllers for their WiFi and/or Bluetooth needs.

Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2


For those interested more information on the Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2 is available from RaspberryPi.com. This Raspberry Pi radio module is going on sale today at $4 USD.
1 Comment
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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