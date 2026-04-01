Raspberry Pi RP2350 Now Available For Purchase, Stacked Memory Variant Coming Soon

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 17 March 2025 at 08:49 AM EDT. 6 Comments
RASPBERRY PI
Raspberry Pi last year announced the RP2350 second-generation micro-controller that debuted within their $5 Raspberry Pi Pico 2 single board computer. Today they announced the RP2350 micro-controller is now available to purchase for your own micro-controller needs.

The Raspberry Pi RP2350 features two Arm Cortex-M33 processors at 150MHz and with floating point and DSP support. The RP2350A 7×7 QFN60 is priced at $1.10 USD per unit or the RP2350B 10×10 QFN80 is priced at $1.20 per unit when purchasing individually. Or if buying the RP2350A on a 13" reel for 3400 units it comes down to just $0.80 USD per unit or $0.90 for the RP2350B. There are also 7" reel 500 unit options for $0.90 or $1.00 as well.

Raspberry Pi RP2350


Raspberry Pi is also working on RP2354A and RP2354B variants that will feature 2MB of stacked flash memory. Those Raspberry Pi micro-controllers with stacked memory should be in mass production later this year and available via approved resellers.

Those wishing to learn more about the Raspberry Pi RP2350 micro-controller can do so via RaspberryPi.com.
6 Comments
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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