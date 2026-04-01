Raspberry Pi RP2350 Now Available For Purchase, Stacked Memory Variant Coming Soon

Raspberry Pi last year announced the RP2350 second-generation micro-controller that debuted within their $5 Raspberry Pi Pico 2 single board computer. Today they announced the RP2350 micro-controller is now available to purchase for your own micro-controller needs.The Raspberry Pi RP2350 features two Arm Cortex-M33 processors at 150MHz and with floating point and DSP support. The RP2350A 7×7 QFN60 is priced at $1.10 USD per unit or the RP2350B 10×10 QFN80 is priced at $1.20 per unit when purchasing individually. Or if buying the RP2350A on a 13" reel for 3400 units it comes down to just $0.80 USD per unit or $0.90 for the RP2350B. There are also 7" reel 500 unit options for $0.90 or $1.00 as well.

Raspberry Pi is also working on RP2354A and RP2354B variants that will feature 2MB of stacked flash memory. Those Raspberry Pi micro-controllers with stacked memory should be in mass production later this year and available via approved resellers.Those wishing to learn more about the Raspberry Pi RP2350 micro-controller can do so via RaspberryPi.com