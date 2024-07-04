Raspberry Pi OS Now Using Wayland By Default On All Models

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 28 October 2024 at 08:37 AM EDT. 13 Comments
RASPBERRY PI
Over the past year we have seen Raspberry Pi working a lot on Wayland support for the Raspberry Pi OS desktop and using it on their latest Raspberry Pi models. With today's new Raspberry Pi OS update, Wayland is being used by default across all Raspberry Pi devices.

The new Raspberry Pi OS update shipping today is using Wayland across all Raspberry Pi models. Labwc is also now the Wayland compositor of choice and those upgrading their existing Raspberry Pi OS installation will be prompted whether to switch to Labwc or keep using the prior Wayfire compositor.

Raspberry Pi Labwc prompt


Raspberry Pi developers feel that the Labwc Wayland compositor offers the best experience on their single board computers.

Raspberry Pi OS Wayland desktop


Today's Raspberry Pi OS update also brings better touch screen support, better Raspberry Pi Connect integration, a new screen configuration tool called "raindrop" and other improvements.

Downloads and more details on today's Raspberry Pi OS update with Wayland now being used everywhere can be found via the RaspberryPi.com blog.
