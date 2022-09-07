Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Desktop Improvements, NetworkManager, Picamera2

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 7 September 2022 at 07:40 AM EDT. 6 Comments
The Raspberry Pi Foundation has just announced a new release of their Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS (formerly known as Raspbian) as their reference Linux distribution for running on these low-cost Arm single-board computers.

Raspberry Pi OS brings a number of desktop enhancements including a new searchable main menu, new audio input control support on the taskbar, and NetworkManager can now be optionally used for managing the wired/wireless network configurations as an alternative to their existing dhcpcd-based management. Optional NetworkManager support is great and should be easier for some Linux users to manage their network configurations. Switching over to NetworkManager can be done now using raspi-config.


Raspberry Pi 400 running Raspberry Pi OS in the benchmark lab.


The new Raspberry Pi OS release also includes the new Picamera2 as its Python camera interface as a higher-level interface to libcamera. The Raspberry Pi OS release also brings a number of software updates, bug fixes, and new keyboard shortcuts.

More details on today's Raspberry Pi OS update via RaspberryPi.com.
